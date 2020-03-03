Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG's Mbappe pre-selected for France's Tokyo Olympics campaign

By Opta
PSGs Mbappe pre-selected for Frances Tokyo Olympics campaign

Paris, March 3: Kylian Mbappe has been pre-selected for France ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said.

Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Mbappe, 21, is on the initial 80-man list for the tournament, with men's teams restricted to Under-23 players and a maximum of three overage players.

Football at the Tokyo Olympics will get underway on July 23 and finish on August 8 as defending champions Brazil eye another gold medal.

"Mbappe is on a pre-list of 80 players for the Olympic Games, produced by Sylvain Ripoll. That list will then become 50, before becoming 18 + four reserves," Le Graet told reporters.

"He has the age to be able to go [U23]. Like all the young players of his age who are talented, he is therefore on the list... I met with [PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi]. I asked him how Mbappe was going. He said to me: 'Very good'. That's where we are.

"In general, club presidents feel that the dates [of the Olympic Games] are not particularly good. It is like that."

Mbappe has starred for Ligue 1 champions PSG this season, scoring 18 league goals and 27 across all competitions.

More PSG News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Arsenal in FA Cup quarterfinal
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue