PSG set for fire sales to comply with UEFA FFP rules

Bengaluru, June 15: Paris Saint-Germain broke a record that might take at least a decade to get close to with the €222mn transfer fee to acquire Neymar and added another €100mn to bring in Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.
And of course, spending a mammoth €300mn in a single transfer window attracted a lot of unwanted attention for the Ligue 1 side. UEFA launched an enquiry regarding Financial Fair Play that could potentially lead the French club a Champions League ban.
PSG have for now been cleared of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, but the Ligue 1 champions' recent transfer dealings will remain under scrutiny. UEFA reviewed the transfer contracts PSG had dealt with and deemed that they were in line with the FFP regulations and didn’t grant them any sanctions.
The UEFA report added that PSG's break-even result "remains within acceptable deviation" for the financial years 2015, 2016 and 2017. However, UEFA added that PSG will "remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks". Reports suggest that PSG will face sanctions if they are unable to raise €60 million in income by the end of June.
Players like Angel di Maria, Laywin Kurzawa, Javier Pastore, Thomas Meunier and Yuri Berchiche are supposedly lined-up for sale by PSG to comply with the FFP and avoid the possible sanctions. PSG had formed a formidable squad last season that went on to lift the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de la Ligue, but missed out on the Champions League trophy.
A statement released by UEFA read: "The CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) decided to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain. Such decision follows a detailed review of transfer contracts and an analysis of the related management accounts which confirmed that such transactions were in line with the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.
"The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer – up to and including the upcoming transfer window - and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks."
Irrespective of these transfers, PSG also risk losing their star Neymar to Real Madrid, who is inadvertently the man behind these FFP compliance.
