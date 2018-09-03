PSG superstar Neymar prefers London to Manchester

Bengaluru, September 3: Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar would snub Manchester if he were ever to move to the Premier League, according to reports.
The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent months, but is unlikely to move to either of the two clubs because he loves London.
Reports claim that the world record Brazilian would rather move to Chelsea or Arsenal if he ever moved to England. The 25-year-old is also said to be learning English and has been to the capital "three or four times" in the last year.
Neymar is said to be in "love" with the city, meaning he'd want to live there rather than in the North.
Despite his £198million move to Paris last summer, Neymar is not expected to see out his five-year deal in Ligue 1. He was also strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with PSG later denying he was for sale.
It is unclear if Chelsea or Arsenal would be able to afford a package for the superstar though. His transfer fee would likely be more than £200million, while he is taking home £33million in wages this season.
In England, only the two Manchester clubs can possibly match his demands.
Neymar hit the headlines on Saturday as his side extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 4-2 win over Nimes.
After scoring, his fourth goal in four games, Neymar hit back at the home support who had been calling him a 'crybaby'.
Neymar scored and immediately ran over to celebrate in front of a banner calling him a "cry baby." pic.twitter.com/PIgjcFFPHt— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2018
The Brazilian wiped his eyes in a mocking manner after his goal. However, his relationship with the fans will surely be a worry to the PSG hierarchy who brought him at Parc des Princes on a world record transfer.
At the end of the game, Neymar then gave his shirt to a young fan who had invaded the pitch, reducing the kid to tears of joy.
📽😍 Pure class from @neymarjr 👊 #NOPSG pic.twitter.com/hVRQ8rQBN0— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 1, 2018