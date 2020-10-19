Tuchel: Cavani one of the top number nines in world football

Paris, October 19: Thomas Tuchel believes Manchester United have got one of the world's best number nines in Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to face the Red Devils without Marco Verratti.
Cavani joined United on a free transfer in October following the expiration of his contract with PSG, which led him to miss the final three rounds of last season's Champions League.
The Uruguay international, who trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, is PSG's all-time record goalscorer having found the net 200 times during his seven years with the club.
PSG could face Cavani on Tuesday (October 20) when they welcome United to the Parc des Princes for their 2020-21 Champions League opener.
And coach Tuchel conceded it will be strange to go up against Cavani, whom he has no doubts will be a success at Old Trafford.
"It was a bit sad about the final eight in Lisbon, as was the case with others. It changes nothing for this meeting," Tuchel told a media conference.
"He remains PSG's top scorer. He made history here. It is a bit weird to see him with United."
📋 On today's #MUFC agenda:— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020
◾ #UCL training
◾ Travelling to Paris
◾ Ole's press conference pic.twitter.com/W1mcE9OF3h
Asked what United are getting in Cavani, Tuchel replied: "They got a great personality. Very polite, almost kind of a bit shy. Very polite person.
"A hard worker, he will be there in every training [from the] first minute until last minute, every game first second until last second.
"He's living for goals, he's living for scoring. When he scores and when he has the confidence, he's one of the best number nines in world football.
"Hopefully from Wednesday on he can start to convince all of you, tomorrow it's not necessary to prove me right."
PSG will not be able to call on oft-injured midfielder Verratti, who is reportedly set to be out for three weeks with a thigh issue.
Leandro Paredes will also be absent with a muscle injury sustained in the 4-0 Ligue 1 win at Nimes, while a knee problem will keep striker Mauro Icardi sidelined.
Tuchel is, however, hopeful that Marquinhos (groin) and Julian Draxler (hamstring) can feature.