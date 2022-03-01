Qatar 2022: Russia may miss out as FIFA, UEFA suspend them from international football

Bengaluru, March 1: The game's global governing body (FIFA) and the European federation (UEFA) have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Accordig to international news Agency reports, the move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.
"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," UEFA said in a statement.
Demand for Russia to be kicked out of World Cup increases
These decisions were adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters," they added.
Russia were scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 and if they remain suspended at that time, they would be out of the World Cup and unable to progress to the finals in Qatar in November.
England to boycott matches against Russia 'for the foreseeable future'
The Polish FA had said that they will refuse to play against the Russian team and the Czech Republic and Sweden, who are in the same playoff 'path', had also ruled out facing Russia.
The only way Russia could still feature in the play-offs would be a sudden improvement in the situation in Ukraine leading to a lifting of the suspension.
"Both Presidents (of the soccer bodies) hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people," UEFA said.
The organisation said a further decision would be made at a later date about the impact on the women's Euro 2022 tournament in England in July which Russia have qualified for.
Meanwhile, the Russian Football Union (RFU) has responded to the ban of Russian teams by FIFA and UEFA, saying it "categorically disagrees with" and could yet challenge the decision.
The two governing bodies have suspended Russian teams from club and international competitions until further notice, denying them entry to the 2022 World Cup and Women's Euro 2022.
Spartak Moscow will be removed from the Europa League, where they had been set to face RB Leipzig in the last 16.
The sanctions were imposed on Russia following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine last week.
A subsequent statement from the RFU suggested it could investigate avenues for an appeal "in accordance with international sports law".
It read: "The Russian Football Union categorically disagrees with the decision of FIFA and UEFA to suspend all Russian teams from participating in international matches for an indefinite period.
"We believe that this decision is contrary to the norms and principles of international competitions, as well as to the sporting spirit.
"It is obviously discriminatory in nature and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organisations should primarily protect.
"Such actions divide the world sports community, which has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual respect and independence from politics.
"We reserve the right to challenge the decision of FIFA and UEFA in accordance with international sports law."