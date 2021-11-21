Qatar 2022: Salient features of Stadium 974

974
The stadium's new name reflects the number of shipping containers used in the development and is also Qatar's international subscriber dialling code.
The name also reflects the stadium's location as the gateway to Qatar, being close to Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Hamad Port.
Innovative design
Due to its innovative design, the Stadium 974 bowl avoids the need for air conditioning as it is naturally ventilated.
Much of the stadium's structure is made from recycled steel, while water efficiency methods ensure it will reduce water use by 40 per cent compared to a conventional stadium development. HBK Contracting acted as the main contractor, while TiME Qatar was the project manager.
Legacy factor
SC Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi spoke about the stadium's salient features, "We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world."
Al Thawadi added, "We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It's another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave.
Symbol of sustainability
Chairman of the SC's Operations Office and Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, Yasir Al Jamal shared Al Thawadi's views, "The striking Stadium 974 is a proud symbol of sustainability and innovation. The completion of this venue is yet another significant moment in our journey towards hosting the FIFA World Cup."
Al Jamal added, "We're in a very strong position in relation to all of our infrastructure projects and look forward to Stadium 974 hosting its first matches during the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup."