Football Rangers Maintain Champions League Aspirations Despite Setback Against Club Brugge Despite a challenging 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge, Russell Martin expresses confidence that Rangers can advance in the Champions League. The team showed resilience in the second half and aims to rally support from fans for the return fixture. Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Russell Martin remains optimistic about Rangers' chances of advancing to the Champions League group stage despite a challenging 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in their first-leg play-off. The team conceded three goals within the first 20 minutes, putting them at risk of an early exit from the competition. Christos Tzolis was instrumental for Brugge, assisting two early goals at Ibrox.

In the second half, Rangers showed resilience and managed to score through Danilo just five minutes after the break. They also had a potential second goal by Djeidi Gassama disallowed due to a foul during the build-up. Despite trailing 3-1, Martin is confident that his team can still progress in next week's return match in Belgium. "I'm really proud of the second half, the game is not over, the tie is not over," Martin told Amazon Prime.

The atmosphere shifted significantly after halftime, with Martin expressing pride in his players' efforts. He acknowledged that it was one of the toughest challenges many of them have faced. "The energy was completely different in the second half and I'm really proud of them for that because it wasn't easy," he stated.

Martin noted that while they didn't change much tactically in the second half, their competitiveness improved significantly. The players worked hard for each other, which made him proud. However, following back-to-back draws against Motherwell and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers faced more boos at full-time.

Despite this reaction from fans, Martin refrained from criticising them and emphasised their importance to the team's future success. "The fans are all entitled to their opinions but we're going to need them so much," he added. He acknowledged that Rangers have experienced a long period without consistent success and stressed the need for unity between fans and the club.

The Road Ahead

Martin understands that pain often precedes change and growth within a club. He anticipated some challenges upon joining Rangers but believes these difficulties will ultimately be worthwhile if they lead to progress. "We will grow together through this, but we have to grow together as a club," he remarked.

The manager is determined to give supporters more memorable moments like those seen in the second half against Brugge. He reiterated that fans are crucial to the club's success and expressed his commitment to qualifying for the Champions League by doing everything possible in next week's match.