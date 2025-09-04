Football Rasmus Hojlund Aims To Prove Himself In Serie A Return With Napoli Rasmus Hojlund is determined to showcase his skills during his loan at Napoli. After a mixed season at Manchester United, he aims to replicate his success from Atalanta in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rasmus Hojlund is set to make a significant impact in Serie A as he joins Napoli on loan for the 2025-26 season. The Danish forward, who previously played for Atalanta, aims to rediscover his form in Italy. If Napoli secures a Champions League spot, they must finalise his transfer from Manchester United.

Hojlund's previous stint in Serie A saw him net nine goals and provide two assists over 32 matches with Atalanta. Despite scoring ten goals in his first Premier League season with Manchester United, he only managed four goals in 32 league appearances last season. This move represents a chance for him to regain his scoring touch.

The striker expressed his excitement about joining Napoli, stating, "I come with a lot to prove, I want to show myself in the best team in Italy, and Napoli is going to be very, very good." His determination is evident as he looks forward to contributing significantly to the team's success.

Hojlund brings valuable experience from playing in various top leagues, including the Premier League and European competitions. He emphasised his commitment by saying, "I always work hard, I like to say I want to die on the pitch, to give everything for the team." His dedication will be crucial for Napoli's ambitions this season.

Having previously played for Atalanta, Hojlund is familiar with the passionate Italian football culture. He remarked on the fervour of Italian fans: "The tifosi are very, very good here. I played in Italy before... how much they love football." This understanding of local support could help him settle quickly at Napoli.

Hojlund is eager to seize this opportunity and contribute positively to Napoli's campaign. He stated his gratitude and ambition: "I've been looking forward to this opportunity... I'm going to do my best to make us win something this year again." His focus remains on achieving success for both the club and its supporters.

This season offers Hojlund a platform to showcase his skills and reaffirm his potential as a top striker. With experience across multiple leagues and competitions, he aims to make a lasting impression at Napoli while helping them achieve their goals.