Ravi Kumar Punia Makes History As Head Coach In Indian Women's Football With National Medals

-MyKhel Team

Ravi Kumar Punia has made a significant mark in Indian women's football by achieving medals across all national categories as a head coach. On Wednesday (September 3), his team, Uttar Pradesh, triumphed over Kerala with a 2-1 victory in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2 final held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. This win ensures both teams' promotion to Tier 1 for the upcoming season.

Punia's coaching journey is notable for its success at various levels. In 2021, he led Dadra & Nagar Haveli to victory in the Junior National Championship with a narrow 1-0 win against Bihar. At the Senior level, he guided Haryana to two podium finishes: a silver medal in 2023 after losing 2-0 to Manipur in the final and a bronze medal in 2024 following a semifinal defeat to Odisha.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Punia stated, "Winning medals across all three categories is a proud moment in my journey, but I see it as a bigger step forward for women's football in India. These results demonstrate that when we trust players and provide them with the right guidance, they can consistently deliver at every stage. My aim is to continue contributing to the growth of the women's game and to help young players believe that they can compete at the highest level."

Punia's expertise extends beyond national championships into club football. He has been at the helm of HOPS FC in the Indian Women's League for three seasons. During this time, he has nurtured emerging talent and established HOPS FC as a formidable force within the league. His experience spans over 15 national championships, showcasing his ability to develop talent effectively.

Punia's coaching career is underpinned by his solid background as a player. He was part of Rajasthan United FC's squad that won the I-League Qualifiers and clinched the All India Inter-University Championship. Additionally, he represented Rajasthan in the Santosh Trophy. This playing experience has provided him with valuable insights into competitive football, which he applies in his coaching role.

Punia's achievements highlight his dedication to advancing women's football in India. His success across different levels underscores his commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the sport. As he continues his journey, Punia remains focused on inspiring young players and contributing positively to Indian women's football.