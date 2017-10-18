Real held by Spurs, City edge past Napoli

Bengaluru, October 18: On a night when 31 goals were scored, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a string of impressive saves in the second half to earn his side a 1-1 away draw with Champions League holders Real Madrid which kept the two sides locked on seven points at the top of Group H.
Tottenham scored for the first time in their history against the 12-time European champions when Serge Aurier aimed a cross towards Harry Kane and defender Raphael Varane accidentally backheeled the ball into his own net in the 28th minute.
A cool 31 goals with BIG wins for Liverpool and Spartak 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/kaBD0hXCzq— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 17, 2017
The erratic Aurier let his side down moments before the break, however, clattering into Toni Kroos in the area. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after sending Lloris the wrong way. It was his fifth Champions League goal of the season and he joined Spurs' Harry Kane at the top of the competition's scoring charts.
Madrid were more dominant in both halves but were denied a third consecutive Champions League win by the heroics of visiting captain Lloris, who made his most outstanding save by flinging his legs out to block a goal-bound header by compatriot Karim Benzema.
In the other big match of the day, Manchester City beat Napoli 2-1 in Group F, maintaining their 100 per cent record after three games, but Pep Guardiola's side were forced to hang on despite going 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.
Raheem Sterling put the home side ahead in the ninth minute, finishing with his left foot after Kyle Walker's attempt to convert a David Silva pull-back was blocked.
Four minutes later, the in-form Kevin De Bruyne created the second, powering down the right flank and delivering a pinpoint low cross to Gabriel Jesus who made no mistake.
Napoli's reward came when they got a second chance from the spot in the 73rd minute, this time Amadou Diawara firing home after Faouzi Ghoujlam was tripped by Fernandinho.
Elsewhere, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have been breathtaking and infuriating in equal measure this season, but it all came together as they displayed their devastating attacking prowess in a 7-0 victory against Maribor.
Spartak Moscow stunned Sevilla by scoring four second-half goals to secure an emphatic 5-1 win in their Group E match.
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund face an uphill struggle to qualify for the knockout stages after they were unexpectedly held to a 1-1 draw by Apoel Nicosia which left them third in Group H.
Monaco slumped to a 1-2 home defeat against Besiktas that left last year's semi-finalists bottom of Group G and facing a battle to reach the knockout rounds.
Cenk Tosun scored twice for the visitors, netting either side of the interval, after Radamel Falcao had opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 club.
RB Leipzig struck twice in three minutes to beat Porto 3-2 at home, securing their maiden Champions League victory and moving into second place in Group G.
Brazilian Bernard bagged a double as 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to defeat Feyenoord 2-1 in their Group F clash.