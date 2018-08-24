Real Madrid agree terms with Iago Aspas as they look to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, Aug 24: Real Madrid are weighing a move to land Celta de Vigo forward Iago Aspas before the transfer deadline as a cheaper alternative to Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, according to reports in Spain.
The Los Blancos, in this window, lost their goalscoring talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and as of now have Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to fill up the void.
However, with the Frenchman often having problems of hitting the form on a regular basis while Bale has been quite injury prone lately, the new boss Lopetgui reportedly has demanded a backup forward who can be called upon in such time.
The defending Champions league winner apparently targetted Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno, who started his career at the Bernabeu and has been in superb form lately as a potential choice however with their Liga rivals are said to be demanding his €140 release clause in full, Madrid have now backed away from the deal.
According to reports, they have reportedly approached Celta over a move for their 31-year-old forward and a deal could soon be wrapped up before the deadline.
José Alvarez on @elchiringuitotv: “Iago Aspas’ environment confirmed that he has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.” pic.twitter.com/mx5SFpwijp— SB (@Realmadridplace) August 23, 2018
Aspas has a release clause of €40m and Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui who knows very well from his time in charge of Spain reportedly has green signalled the Los Blancos hierarchy to push for a move.
Aspas first came in the headlines for his Liverpool spell under Brendan Rodgers as he lined out only 14 times for the Kops in the Premier League having failed to find the net once.
He left Merseyside for Sevilla on loan in 2014 before making a permanent switch to his old side Celta in 2015 and since his return to Spain, he again has salvaged his reputation.
Iago Aspas to Real Madrid. Happy with that move, nice to see good things for him. Didn't succeed with us at LFC, but his return to Spain has earned him that. Consistent performer who've put up numbers season in-season out at Celta. 24 goals last season. An underrated good move— Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 23, 2018
With 55 goals in the past three La Liga seasons, including 22 goals in La Liga this season, he's been one of Spain's most productive players, and unsurprisingly he was also called-up to the national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The 31-year-old surely has a high asking price compared to his age but with the forward having vast experience of La Liga, in today’s market, he is worth every penny.
Iago Aspas is the hero we need, but not the hero we deserve. Incredible player who can fill in for any of our forwards when needed, yet if he does move to Madrid, he might become really under-appreciated because he’s not Icardi or Cavani. Aspas is the real deal.— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 23, 2018
Moreover, Aspas represents a far cheaper alternative than Rodrigo at the moment and, given he is strong of playing across the forward line, it would also provide experienced back-up to the likes of Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.