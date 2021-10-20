Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid: Vinicius shines as Ancelotti enjoys cruise in Kiev

Kiev, October 20: Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid got their Champions League campaign back on track with a commanding 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Having suffered a shock defeat by Sheriff last time out in Group D, Carlo Ancelotti's men endured no such difficulties at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.
Sergey Krivtsov's own goal got the ball rolling for the visitors seven minutes before half-time, while Vinicius' quickfire double put them in control after the break.
Further strikes from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema completed the rout as coach Ancelotti claimed his fifth straight victory over Donetsk in this competition.
Despite a bright start at the scene of their 2018 Champions League final triumph over Liverpool, Madrid had a scare in the 23rd minute.
Indeed, Ferland Mendy was forced to clear Ismaily's dangerous cross with Mateus Tete lurking for a tap-in.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
But it was the 13-time European champions who hit the front in extremely fortuitous circumstances after 37 minutes, as Lucas Vazquez's hopeful ball towards Benzema was sliced beyond his own goalkeeper by skipper Krivtsov.
Benzema was involved again as Madrid doubled their lead within six minutes of the start of the second half. After Donetsk were caught in possession from a throw-in, the skipper found Luka Modric, whose perfectly weighted first-time ball was delicately finished by Vinicius.
The Brazilian grabbed his second in emphatic fashion just five minutes later.
Receiving the ball from Benzema on the left flank, he embarked on a jinking run into the heart of the hosts' defence before sweeping the ball past Anatolii Trubin.
Vinicius then turned provider in the 65th minute, demonstrating tremendous vision to cut the ball back for Rodrygo to thump into the roof of the net. Benzema completed the scoring with a neat finish in the dying moments of the contest.
After the match, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius is brimming with confidence.
"Vinicius finished very well indeed, but it was a team effort to produce the goals.
"He's a young guy, a great player in the making, learning and right now, he's brimming with confidence. But the special praise I'll give is to the entire team."
As well as his two goals, Vinicius teed up international compatriot Rodrygo's goal as the former recorded a goal and an assist for the first time in 24 Champions League appearances.
The 21-year-old is pleased with the strides he is making, while he also expressed his gratitude for the faith shown in him by Ancelotti.
"I'm still 21, there's lots of time for me to grow into a great player," Vinicius commented after the full-time whistle.
"But I'm working hard so that even if sometimes things don't come off for me, other moments will. I've scored seven times this season - better than the last season - and that's important.
"I love playing in pressure matches, that's natural to me. But the trust and confidence this coach has shown in me is important, too."