Real Madrid bus window smashed on way to Anfield

By Ryan Benson

Liverpool, April 15: Real Madrid's team bus had one window smashed en route to Anfield for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.

Reports began circulating in the Spanish media shortly after Madrid left the team hotel that their bus had been struck by an object.

While confirmation was not relayed by Madrid, footage of the bus showed the damage once it had arrived at Anfield, with one window on the vehicle missing.

Although it is unclear who is responsible, Liverpool were charged by UEFA in 2018 after Manchester City's bus was pelted with bottles and cans on its approach into Anfield ahead of a Champions League knockout clash.

The Reds were fined €20,000 for the actions of their supporters on that occasion.

Liverpool are 3-1 down from the first leg in Madrid.

Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 0:30 [IST]
