Real Madrid chief backs Gareth Bale to stay at Bernabeu

Bengaluru, May 1: Out of favour Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale seems to have the backing from Real Madrid’s president to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite reports of him being unhappy at the club and numerous reports of him moving elsewhere.
Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez wants the Wales wizard to stay with the Spanish giants this season and beyond.
The Welshman has not been played by boss Zinedine Zidane and was on the bench for last week’s Champions League but there is support from the top of the club for their £86million signing to bounce back.
The 28-year-old suffered calf problems earlier in the season and has been overlooked in big matches by Zidane.
It has sparked fears he could leave the Spanish capital club and return to the Premier League, while last week he was asked about joining Bayern Munich also.
But he is ready to fight for his place in the Real Madrid team as they attempt to close the gap on La Liga champions Barcelona.
Bale’s new deal at the club, signed 18 months ago, has four years to run and is the equivalent of £600,000-a-week before tax in the Prem, which would also be a big obstacle on him returning.
The club's form in the league has put Zidane's position under scrutiny even if they again make it to the Champions League final for the third season in a row and win it.
However, Real Madrid chiefs are reluctant to sack him after two Champions League wins and a hat-trick on the horizon this season.
He will be unsackable if crowned European champions again and there may be a mutual agreement to part if he fails, as there was with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, rather than a public dismissal.
Since Bale's big-money move to Real Madrid, the Los Blancos have won three Champions Leagues in four years even though the Welshman has become a fringe player since the last campaign as he became susceptible to injuries.
A host of clubs were though to be interested in the former Spurs superstar but Perez seems to be still hopeful that Bale can turn around his career and stay fit for most parts of the season from next campaign.
