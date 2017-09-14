Real Madrid, City, Spurs fly off the block; Liverpool held

Bengaluru, September 14: The Champions League action continued in fast pace as big guns notched up comfortable wins on Thursday (September 14).
Real Madrid opened its quest for a three-peat with a comfortable 3-0 win over APOEL, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice on his return to action.
Manchester City also rolled, routing Feyenoord 4-0.
Fellow Premier League power Tottenham outlasted Christian Pulisic's Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley Stadium, while Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla.
Big matches
Real Madrid: 3 bt APOEL: 0
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice on his first competitive start of the season as Real Madrid beat APOEL Nicosia 3-0 to get their quest for a third successive Champions League crown off on the right note.
Ronaldo has been banned from domestic football since August for pushing a referee and only needed 12 minutes to get back amongst the goals in the competition where he is the all-time top scorer, meeting Gareth Bale's low cross to arrow home.
The Portuguese struck his 109th Champions League goal by powering home from the spot after APOEL's Spanish defender Roberto Lago was harshly penalised for handball moments into the second half.
Captain Sergio Ramos rubber-stamped a routine victory for Madrid with a scrappy overhead kick in the 61st minute.
A fine start to our Champions League campaign...
3⃣ goals
3⃣ points
A fine start to our Champions League campaign...
3⃣ goals
3⃣ points#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/oDILkh7G1r
Spurs 3 bt Dortmund: 1
Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur made a flying start to their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Group H opener at Wembley.
The England striker made sure there was no repeat of last season's home woes in the competition with his side's second and third goals after Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko in the 11th minute had cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener in the 4th minute.
Kane showed he was back to his lethal best with a fine left-foot finish in the 15th minute.
He then slotted his second on the hour mark to seal only Tottenham's third win in 13 matches at Wembley.
The only blemish on the night for Spurs was centre back Jan Vertonghen's dismissal in stoppage time.
@HKane: "It's a massive win for us. We wanted to bring energy and get the fans on their feet. We deserved the victory."
Manchester City: 3 bt Feynoord: 0
John Stones scored twice as Manchester City got their campaign under way with a commanding win over Dutch side Feyenoord in Rotterdam.
Stones registered City's fastest ever goal in the competition with a header after two minutes.
Sergio Aguero doubled the lead after 10 minutes, latching on to Kyle Walker's cross and volleying into the roof of the net to claim his 23rd goal in 41 Champions League games for the club.
Gabriel Jesus netted his Champions League debut as City went 3-0 up after 25 minutes.
One beautiful performance in Europe... 😍— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2017
One beautiful performance in Europe...
Liverpool: 2 drew Sevilla: 2
Sevilla seized on sloppy defending by Liverpool to score early and then grab a second-half equaliser in a 2-all draw.
Joaquin Correa earned a point for the Spanish team, curling home a finish in the 72nd minute.
Sevilla's opening goal in the fifth minute also arose from a defensive error by Liverpool.
Liverpool fought back to take the lead by halftime thanks to goals by Roberto Firmino (21st) and Mohamed Salah (37th).
“We could have taken three points with the chances we created."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2017
"We could have taken three points with the chances we created."
The skipper reflects on late frustration for #LFC: