Real Madrid contact Mohamed Salah's agent

Bengaluru, January 21: In what could potentially be bad news for Liverpool, Real Madrid have met with Mohamed Salah's agent, according to reports in Spain.
Los Blancos are ready to splash a fortune on improving their squad following their disappointing campaign.
The European champions are incredibly 19 points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the title race.
And their attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have failed to deliver this season scoring just 10 league goals between them.
Club president Florentino Perez is ready to open the cheque book in the summer to ensure his side are back to their best.
According to Diaro Gol, Real Madrid want Liverpool's in-form winger to help spearhead their attack.
The Spanish media outlet claim that Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made contact with Perez over a potential transfer at the end of the season.
But it is reported that Madrid hope to pay just £62million to make him one of their major signings.
Liverpool paid Roma £34million for the Eygptian last summer and continues to repay his transfer fee with some stunning form.
The 25-year-old has scored 18 league goals in 22 games this season including five in six in the Champions League.
The Spanish giants are also planning for life without Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese sensation has looked way off his best this season and is reportedly seeking a way out of Real Madrid.
Salah is seen as someone who can replace the Portuguese superstar in the long run following his stunning goalscoring run for Liverpool.
The Reds recently lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and will not like to lose another star player at any cost, though.