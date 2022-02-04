Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid eyeing four free transfers

By

Kolkata, February 4: As per rumours in Spain, Real Madrid are plotting as many as four free transfers during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish ppowerhouse successfully adopted the policy of signing free agents last summer by signing Austrian international David Alaba following the contract expiry of the versatile defender with giants Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old has been a huge hit at Santiago Bernabeu and looks like a more than capable replacement of Sergio Ramos who departed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

With no transfer fee involved, Real were able to spend big on the £400,000 a week salary of Alaba and are looking to replicate the trick this summer once again. And this time, they are targeting as many as four different players in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Corentin Tolisso and Franck Kessie.

It is needless to say that signing all four of them without spending a single penny on transfer fee would be a massive coup for the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Los Blancos were willing to spend up to €180 million to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu last summer. However, PSG did not let their star forward depart and now look destined to lose him for nothing.

The Frenchman is also reportedly set to join Real on a deal worth £800,000 a week and he would become the poster boy of the club upon his artival.

Meanwhile, Rudiger is said to be demanding a huge wage hike to stay at Chelsea and the Blues seem to have no option but see the German depart this summer with his contract set to expire.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to make him their highest-paid defender and he should prove to be a brilliant addition to Carlo Ancelotti's backline.

Franck Kessie has been one of the best midfielders in Serie a over the last few years and the Ivorian is only getting better and better with time. The 25-year-old has always been known for his work rate, stamina, passing and technical ability and he has now added goals to his game as well. On a free transfer, the AC Milan midfielder would add plenty of quality to the Real Madrid midfield.

Corentin Tolisso's contract with Bayern is set to expire in the summer and it is fair to say that the 27-year-old does not seem to be a wise addition to Real Madrid. On his day, the Frenchman is brilliant but his injury record is quite appalling to say the least. And, the former Lyon midfielder is also not getting any younger aged 27 already.

Comments

MORE REAL MADRID NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 9:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments