Real Madrid eyeing four free transfers

Kolkata, February 4: As per rumours in Spain, Real Madrid are plotting as many as four free transfers during the summer transfer window.
The Spanish ppowerhouse successfully adopted the policy of signing free agents last summer by signing Austrian international David Alaba following the contract expiry of the versatile defender with giants Bayern Munich.
The
29-year-old
has
been
a
huge
hit
at
Santiago
Bernabeu
and
looks
like
a
more
than
capable
replacement
of
Sergio
Ramos
who
departed
for
Paris
Saint-Germain
in
the
summer.
With no transfer fee involved, Real were able to spend big on the £400,000 a week salary of Alaba and are looking to replicate the trick this summer once again. And this time, they are targeting as many as four different players in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Corentin Tolisso and Franck Kessie.
It
is
needless
to
say
that
signing
all
four
of
them
without
spending
a
single
penny
on
transfer
fee
would
be
a
massive
coup
for
the
Spanish
giants.
Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Los Blancos were willing to spend up to €180 million to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu last summer. However, PSG did not let their star forward depart and now look destined to lose him for nothing.
The
Frenchman
is
also
reportedly
set
to
join
Real
on
a
deal
worth
£800,000
a
week
and
he
would
become
the
poster
boy
of
the
club
upon
his
artival.
Meanwhile, Rudiger is said to be demanding a huge wage hike to stay at Chelsea and the Blues seem to have no option but see the German depart this summer with his contract set to expire.
Real
Madrid
are
reportedly
willing
to
make
him
their
highest-paid
defender
and
he
should
prove
to
be
a
brilliant
addition
to
Carlo
Ancelotti's
backline.
Franck Kessie has been one of the best midfielders in Serie a over the last few years and the Ivorian is only getting better and better with time. The 25-year-old has always been known for his work rate, stamina, passing and technical ability and he has now added goals to his game as well. On a free transfer, the AC Milan midfielder would add plenty of quality to the Real Madrid midfield.
Corentin Tolisso's contract with Bayern is set to expire in the summer and it is fair to say that the 27-year-old does not seem to be a wise addition to Real Madrid. On his day, the Frenchman is brilliant but his injury record is quite appalling to say the least. And, the former Lyon midfielder is also not getting any younger aged 27 already.