Real Madrid fans jeer star winger Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, September 17: Since his big-money move from Spurs to Real Madrid, Gareth Bale has proved to be a lucky charm for Real Madrid winning three Champions League in the last four years. However, he has been quite unlucky when it comes to making the fans happy.
The Welsh wizard has often been booed by the fans previously and a poor start to the season has hardly helped him.
The Santiago Bernabeu faithful have turned sour towards Welsh winger Gareth Bale after failing to speak in Spanish at a marketing event on Friday (September 15).
According to a report by Spanish news outlet AS, appearing the club event in the country’s capital, the three-time Champions League winner spoke in English prompting some sections of Madrid crowd to boo him.
Since heading the winner in the 2013 Champions League final, the former Tottenham man has failed to net over twenty goals in the following four seasons and struggled to nail down a first team place last campaign after being plagued by injuries.
Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had previously suggested that he and Karim Benzema should be dropped and replaced by Isco and Marco Asensio.
The former Spurs man was subject to a move to Manchester United earlier this summer, per The Metro, but a move failed to materialise.
The 28-year-old has not always been the favourite of the Los Blancos fans and this instance is yet another indication that the Euro 2016 semi-finalist may not be a Madrid player for much longer.
Meanwhile, one of Real Madrid’s key players and Bale’s good pal Luka Modric has advised his former Spurs teammate to consider a move away from Real Madrid as he believes that Bale deserves better treatment from the fans.
All this would be great encouragement for Manchester United who have a long-standing interest in the Welsh wizard.