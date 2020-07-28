Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for Coronavirus

By Pti
mariano

Madrid, July 28: Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. Spanish giants Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid says Mariano was in "perfect health condition" and was following health protocols.

The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday (July 26). The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title.

More REAL MADRID News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,483,156 | World - 16,635,927
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue