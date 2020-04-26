Football
Real Madrid have wanted Neymar for years, claims PSG forward's ex-agent

By John Skilbeck

Madrid, April 26: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has expressed a long-standing desire to take Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Brazilian forward's former agent has claimed.

Agent Wagner Ribeiro spoke to ESPN's 'Canal do Nicola' show, where he said the Paris Saint-Germain and former Barcelona star had appealed to the Spanish capital giants for many years.

According to Ribeiro, he and Perez have spoken several times about Neymar, including in a meeting as recently as last year.

Ribeiro has been involved in deals to take several Brazilian players to Madrid, but Neymar has remained out of reach to the 13-time European champions.

It has been several years since Ribeiro represented 28-year-old Neymar, who has been managed by his father for much of the last decade.

Ribeiro and Neymar were together when Chelsea came after the then Santos forward in 2010, and Ribeiro claimed Bayern Munich and Juventus also showed strong interest before Neymar moved to Camp Nou.

"I went to Madrid several times, because Florentino had the dream of taking Neymar," Ribeiro said.

"Last year I was with him, in May, in his office, and he even told me that he still dreams of signing Neymar."

View this post on Instagram

TBT de SAUDADE 😢⚽️🇧🇷

A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Neymar could now be bought from PSG for €164million, according to Ribeiro, who said he rates him more highly than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He is much better," Ribeiro said. "I have never seen Neymar play badly. Every game he plays well."

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
