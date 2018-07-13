Real Madrid want two galacticos to replace Ronaldo

Kolkata, July 13: UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are eyeing two Galacticos to replace superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who switched to Serie A champions Juventus earlier this week.
According to a report which appeared in Spanish daily Marca, Real have put Chelsea star Eden Hazard and PSG's talisman Neymar at the top of their transfer shortlist.
The Los Blancos will need to fill the huge void left by Ronaldo after their club-record scorer with 451 goals in 438 games left for Juventus.
They pocketed £99million for the 33-year-old and now plan to splash the cash to build a new-look attack.
The Spanish side have been long-term admirers of Chelsea's Hazard and the Belgium superstar has made it no secret of his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.
When asked whether he would still be interested in the switch without former boss Zinedine Zidane, Hazard responded: "Does Real make me dream less without Zidane?
“Zidane is someone special, it's true, but I think Real is everyone's dream."
Chelsea's failure to qualify for the Champions League would have only increased Hazard's desire to leave Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Marca also claimed that Real Madrid want Paris Saint-Germain's deadly duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
The Brazil forward signed for the French side in a world record £198million move just last summer but it won't prevent Real making their interest known.
Another move for Neymar might cost a lot more but Real Madrid look more than willing to spend.
Julen Lopetegui's side were forced to release an official statement regarding transfer speculation over a move for Neymar insisting reports weren't true, but it could just be a ploy to further unsettle the player.
Mbappe remains another target, but PSG are not willing to entertain any offers for the youngster who has made his name even bigger during the World Cup and will be representing France in the final against Croatia on Sunday.
