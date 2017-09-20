Real Madrid lead FIFPro award nominees' list

London, September 20: Real Madrid is the best represented club with a record 13 names on the international players' association FIFPro's shortlist of 55 contenders for its World XI Player Awards.
The Spanish giants, who won both the La Liga and Champions League titles last season, also held the previous club record of having 12 players on the list in both 2014 and 2015, reports the Daily Mail.
Nine Spaniards have made the shortlist, making Spain the most represented country, with France and Brazil close behind on seven nominations each.
England, who dominated the inaugural shortlist in 2005 with 10 nominations, have just one representative this year in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon are also included, making them the only two players to make every shortlist since the first World XI in 2005.
The list: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, David de Gea, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak.
Defenders: David Alaba, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Jerome Boateng, Leonardo Bonucci, Dani Carvajal, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Godin, Mats Hummels, Phillipp Lahm, David Luiz, Marcelo, Javier Mascherano, Pepe, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva, Samuel Umtiti, Antonio Valencia, Raphael Varane.
Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard, Andres Iniesta, Isco, N'Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, Nemanja Matic, Luka Modric, Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Arturo Vidal.
Forwards: Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Paulo Dybala, Antoine Griezmann, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski , Romelu Lukaku, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldos, Alexis Sanchez, Luis Suarez.