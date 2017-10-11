Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale to Manchester United

Bengaluru, October 11: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale looks set to be offered to Manchester United for £89million after his latest injury blow, according to reports in Spain and England.
The Welsh star has repeatedly said he is happy in Madrid and does not want to move, but it seems that his time at Santiago Bernabeu is running out. The 28-year-old has been on the sidelines for both club and country in recent weeks with his latest calf injury.
It has once again frustrated Real Madrid supporters, given he scored a stunning opener for the European champions just before hobbling off injured.
According to Spanish media house El Confidencial, Bale has been "losing importance in the team" and the report goes on to suggest that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing him to Manchester United.
Even Mourinho might find Bale's injury record tough to overcome though, with the Portuguese requiring players to play hard for him and have a consistent run in the team, something the former Spurs star has struggled to manage.
Since the last season, Bale has slowly but surely lost his place in the team due to his injury troubles coupled with a dip in form. Isco has emerged as a fan favourite in his absence and youngster Marco Asensio has also managed to impress on a regular basis.
Bale had always found it hard to impress the Real Madrid fans who have booed him on more than one occasions and now that the board is also losing their faith in him, it might be time for the once-world record transfer to look for pastures.