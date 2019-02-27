Real Madrid plan huge summer window with Kane topping their wishlist

Bengaluru, February 27: La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to target England star Harry Kane as part of a £345 million transfer splurge, according to reports in Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep hold of the striker, who signed a new six-year contract in June and would be unlikely to sell him.
However, after losing Cristiano Ronaldo's goals last summer and nursing the injury-prone Gareth Bale throughout the season, Real are willing to open the chequebook once again to usher in another Galactico era.
Kane made a goalscoring return from injury on last weekend, but Spurs lost 2-1 at Burnley.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Los Blancos are looking at Eden Hazard, Neymar, Paulo Dybala, as well as highly-rated Ajax youngster Mattijs De Ligt.
After winning four Champions League titles in five years, the Spanish giants are on the wane, with many of their best players in their 30s.
Marcelo, 30, Sergio Ramos, 32, Luka Modric, 33, and 31-year-old Karim Benzema will all have to be replaced in the next few years.
Meanwhile,Toni Kroos and Bale are both 29, and Keylor Navas is 32, but the club have bought Thibaut Courtois as a long-term replacement.
Neymar has constantly been tipped for a switch to Real after leaving Barcelona for a world record £195million in August 2017.
Hazard has also publicly admitted it many times that he is eager to play for the Spanish giants one day in his career.
Real Madrid face Barcelona in an El Clasico double-header this week, with the two teams facing off in the Copa del Rey second leg on Wednesday (February 27), with the aggregate scores poised at 1-1.
They then play at the Bernabeu again in La Liga on Saturday (March 2), with Barca getting the chance to all-but end their rivals' title hopes.