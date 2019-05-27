Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid plot move for Napoli defender Koulibaly

By
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Bengaluru, May 27: Real Madrid have made a £79million bid for long-term Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports in Italy and Spain.

But the good news for the Red Devils is that Napoli are understood to have rejected the initial offer immediately.

According to reports in Italy, the Italian club do not need to sell and are unwilling to budge unless a foreign team meets the defender's £132m release clause.

Real may go in with an increased offer to try and convince Napoli to sell. And it means Manchester United will need to act fast if they want to get a deal done with the Senegalese international.

He was a target for former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho but Ed Woodward could not get a deal done. However, reports this week suggested the Red Devils had also had a bid of their own rejected for a whopping £95m.

And now they face competition for the player named Serie A Defender of the Year this season as Real Madrid look to strengthen up their leaky defence.

Koulibaly, 27, is under contract until 2023 but is seen as a suitable replacement in the heart of the Real Madrid defence.

At first, it appeared to be Raphael Varane that was most likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer, with United one of his potential suitors.

But reports in the last few days suggest it is in fact club-captain Sergio Ramos who could be on his way out.

Ramos, 33, is thought to be "considering his future", alerting the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain after a fallout with club president Florentino Perez.

But surprisingly it is Liverpool who have emerged as a shock contender to land the Spaniard if he does decide to quit.

If Koulibaly does move this summer, he is likely to become the world's most expensive defender, eclipsing Virgil van Dijk who signed for Liverpool for £75m.

However, the fact that Real Madrid have already been prepared to pay £79m for Koulibaly could suggest they are prioritising a defender.

Zinedine Zidane is also after Eden Hazard while Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are also summer targets.

But it seems very unlikely that even Real Madrid's funds could not cover such an outrageous spending spree.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue