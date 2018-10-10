Real Madrid plot world record bid for Premier League superstar

Bengaluru, October 10: Champions League holders Real Madrid could make a sensational £200 million January move for Tottenham supestar Harry Kane.
Spurs have made it clear their star striker is not for sale at any price, but they might have to stave off a huge bid from the Spanish capital club in order to keep hold of their most prized asset.
Real Madrid, who are going through their longest goal drought for 33 years, hope to change Spurs' minds with a world record bid for their hitman.
Spanish media house El Confidencial claim Bernabeu president Florentino Perez has demanded to bring in a world class striker in the winter market after their four-game barren spell.
Los Blancos have scored just 12 La Liga goals, less than Barcelona, Sevilla and Celta Vigo, since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £99million.
Karim Benzema and Mariano have just four league goals between them and the Real chiefs are now desperately looking at other options.
Spurs striker Kane and Chelsea star Eden Hazard are seen as the two Galacticos on the list of players they would want to sign to strengthen their attack.
Kane, 25, has long been a Real Madrid target and would guarantee goals, having already scored six this season.
The Spanish giants will hope Spurs fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, as less revenue would make his sale more viable.
Hazard, 27, is another option and he recently reiterated his "dream" is to join Madrid.
The Belgian superstar is on fire this season with ten goals already, but he plays mainly on the left wing for Chelsea and Perez is in the market for a proper striker.
New UEFA rules allow players to compete for more than one Champions League team in a season which means that a January move could be on the cards for either of the two players.
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is also being monitored and is more of a realistic target than the two Premier League stars.