Real Madrid? You never know what the future holds - PSG's Mbappe

Paris, January 20: Kylian Mbappe did not rule out a future move to Real Madrid, though the Paris Saint-Germain sensation insisted he is "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions.
Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and the 20-year-old star continues to be linked with the Champions League holders and La Liga giants.
Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup, was asked about Madrid following his hat-trick in the 9-0 humiliation of Guingamp on Saturday.
"I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know," Mbappe said via AS and Marca.
Magnifique performance @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/ygKlswuIBv— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 19, 2019
Mbappe, who has scored a Ligue 1-high 17 goals and 21 in all competitions this season, added: "I'm very happy with how things are going for me at Paris Saint-Germain.
"I'm under contract until 2021 and so now's not the moment to think about anything else."