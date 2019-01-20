Football

Real Madrid? You never know what the future holds - PSG's Mbappe

By Opta
PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been a been long-term target for Real Madrid
Paris, January 20: Kylian Mbappe did not rule out a future move to Real Madrid, though the Paris Saint-Germain sensation insisted he is "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions.

Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and the 20-year-old star continues to be linked with the Champions League holders and La Liga giants.

Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup, was asked about Madrid following his hat-trick in the 9-0 humiliation of Guingamp on Saturday.

"I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know," Mbappe said via AS and Marca.

Mbappe, who has scored a Ligue 1-high 17 goals and 21 in all competitions this season, added: "I'm very happy with how things are going for me at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm under contract until 2021 and so now's not the moment to think about anything else."

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
