Real Madrid ready huge bid for Spurs star Eriksen

Bengaluru, January 9: Spanish giants Real Madrid are hopeful about luring long-term target Christian Eriksen to the Bernabeu for £100million after making initial contact with Tottenham Hotspur.
The 26-year-old is contracted with Spurs until 2020, with Mauricio Pochettino recently revealing the Danish playmaker has the right to leave the club should he want to.
The Dane is believed to be stalling on a new deal, despite the North Londoners willing to offer him wages up to £250,000-a-week.
According to reports in England, Los Blancos representatives have already made initial steps to land the ex-Ajax ace, having met with Spurs chiefs.
Should the midfielder fail to agree terms, Tottenham will demand a fee in excess of £100m this summer to avoid losing him on a free next year.
They claim that Real Madrid stepped up their interest in signing Eriksen last month, and could look to offer former Malaga maestro Isco in a deal who is now out of favour at Bernabeu.
It is believed that Bayern Munich are also monitoring his progress, but Eriksen only has eyes for Real Madrid or Barcelona as he looks to emulate his idol Michael Laudrup.
The report also states that Chelsea winger Eden Hazard remains a key target of the Champions League holders, with Blues fans convinced he will make the move to Spain after the signing of Christian Pulisic.
Like Eriksen, the Belgian international is tied down until 2020, and could look for a new challenge having been at the club since 2012.
Real Madrid have struggled big time this season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane and it is believed that Fiorentino Perez is ready to spend big to get his team back in form.