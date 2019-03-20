Real Madrid rekindle interest in Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Bengaluru, March 20: Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to rekindle interest in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, according to reports in England.
The Los Blancos were reportedly tracking the Senegal international last year, but the forward remained at the Merseyside club.
There were reports in France the attacker had agreed to move to the Bernabeu last summer, but the deal fell through after Zinedine Zidane quit.
France Football claim that with Zidane back in the Real Madrid hot-seat, the La Liga side will 'relaunch' an attempt to lure the 26-year-old to the Spanish capital.
Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. But the Blues' two-window transfer ban has put a deal for the Belgian in the balance, forcing Madrid to turn their attention to Mane.
Mane has been outstanding for the Kop this term bagging 20 goals in all competitions, level with Mohamed Salah.
The Senegal superstar signed a new contract until June 2023 at Anfield in November, but the offer of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is an opportunity that could threaten to break up Liverpool's leading line this summer.
The forward was the star of the show once again bagging a brace to kill off Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.
Liverpool are financially robust and with Mane’s current deal running for another four years it would take a huge fee for the Kop top brass to even consider doing business.
Jurgen Klopp's side are two points clear of Manchester City after Sunday’s win at Fulham having played a game more and return to Premier League action after the international break at home to Tottenham which could be a crucial game for their title aspirations.