Real Madrid remain keen on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Bengaluru, February 1: Spanish giants Real Madrid are refusing to give up in their quest to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for £100million.
The striker is holding out on discussing terms of a new contract with Manchester United until the summer and the Spanish superpower are looking to use that time in their favour as they seek to rebuild their squad which is massively under-performing this campaign.
Rashford's teammate Anthony Martial has agreed a new five-year deal, but the English superstar in the making wants to wait before making any decisions. That has encouraged the Spanish giants into believing they can still land the young Red Devils ace.
Reports back in November claimed that Real Madrid had been in contact with Rashford’s camp and that contact has reportedly been maintained by the Los Blancos.
The 21–year-old was then open to a possible move abroad as he grew unhappy under the regime of Jose Mourinho. He was not getting a chance in his favoured striking role through the middle and was ready to consider the option of a move abroad.
But, things have changed completely under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Real Madrid are still hopeful and have continued to keep the lines of communication open with Rashford’s camp.
They have guaranteed him that he would be their number one striker and would top any contract offer United are ready to give him.
Rashford's current deal earns him £60,000 a week and lasts until the end of next season with an option for the club to extend it by a further year. But, the Red Devils want him on a longer deal and would be willing to more than triple his wages to £200,000 a week.
It is claimed that the Spanish giants would even go further still to £250,000 a week. As it stands local lad Rashford is intent on staying at Old Trafford, but Real’s interest will remain a worry for the club.