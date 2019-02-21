Real Madrid set price tag for Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, February 21: Manchester United have been alerted as reports in Spain state Real Madrid have set a price tag for Gareth Bale.
Spanish TV network Telemadrid claim Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has set a price of around £131million for the Welsh winger.
The 29-year-old joined the La Liga giants from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world record £86m in 2013 snubbing Manchester United, but it is believed that the Red Devils are still interested in the Welshman and could make a move for him in the summer.
The former Spurs star was expected to assume a leadership role following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, but the Welshman has failed to impress this season and currently finds himself as a substitute more often than not under Santiago Solari.
The new Real boss has opted for the attacking trio of Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema and 18-year-old Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.
A long string of injuries have plagued Bale’s five-and-a-half-year career at the Bernabeu. Recently he was criticised for his lack of effort to integrate at the club and to life in the Spanish capital.
Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with moves for Bale who was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 2010–11 and 2012–13 seasons.
Bale has scored six goals in 19 La Liga appearances this term, but the stats tell a worrying tale for the Wales international.
Meanwhile, Bale is planning to move his wedding to a private island amid security fears - even hiring armed guards for the celebration.
The ex-Southampton wideman has also lifted the lid on his fury at not starting last season's Champions League final.
Bale scored twice, including a sensational overhead-kick, but was originally left on the bench by Zinedine Zidane much to his disgust.
We have to wait and see if any team would want to match the £131million asking fee of Real Madrid considering Bale's injury records and his fitness issues.