Why Spurs forward Harry Kane will be a good deal for Real Madrid

Madrid, Oct 5: With Karim Benzema ageing and not being able to find his best form on a regular basis, Real Madrid looking for a new number nine is quite obvious and there are very few better than Harry Kane in Europe.
The English international has his best days ahead of him and will get better and better with time. If Real Madrid can secure the signing of the Spurs talisman, they will have one of the best strikers in Europe for the next 6-7 years at least, if not more.
With the departure of Alvaro Morata and dip in form of Benzema, Real Madrid putting their money in Kane would be a smart investment as they will get a young spine of the team in the likes of Kane, Isco, Asensio, Ceballos, Varane etc.
Spanish champions Real Madrid are said to be considering making a record-breaking £177million summer move to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to reports.
Kane has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the past few years and is getting better and better in terms of goalscoring ability for Spurs.
Kane’s emergence as one of the best strikers in England and Europe has attracted immense interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid as claimed by respected Spanish media house Don Balon.
They say Zidane has turned his attentions to the England star in the knowledge they need to find an attacker for next season.
The story claims Real appear to be prepared to sell Karim Benzema next summer, even though he only signed a new four-year deal with the club last summer.
There are also concerns about the long-term future of Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu as injuries continue to hamper the career of the former Spurs star.
Should Real's interest in Kane be serious, it would come as little surprise given the 24-year-old's impressive run of form for Spurs and England.
He has already scored 11 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, with a further two on international duty for England.
Throughout 2017 he has been in a scintillating form for his club, scoring 36 goals from 31 appearances in the calendar year.
So if Real decided they need to bring in a big name goalscorer, it would be obvious the striker would be on their radar.
But Tottenham remains resolute in their stance that they would not want to sell their main man, especially as they prepare to move into their new stadium next season.
And having played hardball with Real in the past when they were selling Bale and Luka Modric, chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to sanction any deal without getting the best possible fee.
That would mean he is unlikely to entertain any suggestion of parting company with Kane without the Spanish club going closer to the world record £198m it cost PSG to sign Neymar.