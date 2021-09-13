Real Madrid tracking Penarol player Agustin Alvarez: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Sept. 13: There has been an emergence of South American footballers in Real Madrid very recently and it does not look to be stopping any time soon.
The investment in the likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde etc has been quite successful.
And if the latest rumours are to be believed, another Latin American talent could also join them in the rank that is 20-year-old Uruguayan prodigy Agustin Alvarez Martinez. Real Madrid are reportedly scouting the young centre-forward for quite a time and it is understood that they have been left impressed every time.
Unknown to many outside of Europe, here are a couple of things you need to know about the highly-rated Penarol striker:
His career so far
Agustin Alvarez Martinez has come through the ranks at one of Uruguay's most renowned clubs, Penarol. He set the stage on fire in the youth ranks with 113 goals in 170 games before making his debut in September last year. However, in the senior ranks also he has maintained the same form. He has registered 27 goals along with seven assists in just 56 appearances so far. He also scored his first international goal in the recent break, netting the third goal against Bolivia during their 4-2 victory.
Playing Style
The 20-year-old is a proper number nine and is most lethal inside the penalty box thanks to his off-the-ball movement, intuition and excellent technique. Despite his not so tall frame, he is surprisingly good in the air. Furthermore, his strength and physicality also make him very proficient with his back to goal, while his time at the youth level as a midfielder helps him to link up well with his teammates.
Transfer Fee
As per market value, he could be available for as low as €3m. However, he just signed a contract extension last year which apparently includes a $20m release clause. If he can maintain this form, Penarol will surely get the most of that fee, either from Real Madrid or any European side, sooner or later.