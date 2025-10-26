Nepal vs USA Live Streaming ICC CWC League 2: Where to Watch NEP vs USA in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:49 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The 262nd edition of El Clasico takes center stage this Sunday, October 26, 2025, as La Liga leaders Real Madrid host arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in what promises to be another pulsating encounter between two of Europe's biggest clubs.​

Real Madrid top the table by two points and are unbeaten in nine league games under Xabi Alonso. Barcelona, managed by Hansi Flick, trail narrowly behind despite battling numerous injuries but enter the clash following a commanding Champions League victory over Olympiacos. With both sides averaging more than two goals per match, the Bernabéu crowd can expect a fast-paced, attack-heavy contest.​

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Los Blancos face defensive concerns with Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba both sidelined, leaving Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen to anchor the backline. Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold return from injury just in time to provide cover on the right flank. Aurelien Tchouameni partners Federico Valverde in midfield, while Jude Bellingham remains central to Madrid's attacking rhythm. Kylian Mbappé spearheads the front three alongside Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler, all in sparkling form.​

Hansi Flick remains suspended, meaning his assistant will manage from the sidelines. Injuries continue to plague Barca - Lewandowski, Raphinha, Gavi, Ter Stegen, and Joan Garcia are all ruled out.

Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal, shielded by Koundé (if fit), Araújo, Cubarsí, and Balde. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri form the midfield core, while Fermin López plays as the attacking midfielder. Lamine Yamal is set to play a key part of the Cules, who will be aiming to overtake their arch-rivals to the top of the points table.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Carreras; Aurelin Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Kylian Mbappe.​

Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczęsny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.​