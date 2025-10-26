Football Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction: Who will Win El Clasico Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Two Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, clash against each other in a crucial La Liga encounter on Sunday (October 26). Even at this early stages, the El Clasico carries a massive significance, with just two points separating the two sides.

Real Madrid enter this showdown buoyed by an unbeaten start under Xabi Alonso, who has brought energy and discipline to Los Blancos. With Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in form and Jude Bellingham orchestrating from midfield, Madrid's attack looks increasingly menacing. Barcelona, on the other hand, remain resilient despite an injury-hit squad. Hansi Flick has reinvigorated their pressing style and developed young prospects like Lamine Yamal, who continues to shine in big games. However, their defensive vulnerabilities - especially without Lewandowski and Ter Stegen - could be exposed by Madrid's high-intensity play.​

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head Record

El Clásico is one of world football's most storied rivalries. Across 261 official meetings, Real Madrid hold a narrow edge with 105 wins, while Barcelona have 104, and 52 matches have ended in draws. Their first encounter dates back to 1929, and historic figures such as Lionel Messi (26 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (18) remain the fixture's top scorers.​

Recent Meetings

Barcelona have dominated recent La Liga clashes, winning four of the last six. The most recent league clash, on May 11, 2025, ended 4-3 in Barça's favor in a Camp Nou thriller. Madrid, however, enjoyed success in 2023-24, winning both league encounters and lifting the Spanish Super Cup with a 4-1 win.​

El Clasico Prediction: Who Will Win Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match?

Form and fitness slightly tilt the balance toward the home side. Expect an end-to-end battle with goals aplenty, but Real Madrid's power in transition and Mbappé's blistering pace could prove decisive. Barcelona will be missing Lewandowski, but the likes of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres are more than capable of securing a result for them. For Real, its all about keeping compousre on home ground and keep their lead at the top of the table, or even extend it.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona, with Bellingham and Vinícius among the scorers as Madrid edge a classic to remain top of La Liga.