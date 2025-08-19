Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Newcastle United Insists No Commitment Made To Alexander Isak About Leaving This Summer

Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Football Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 23:45 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: Real Madrid kick off their 2025-26 La Liga campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna on August 19, 2025, under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos are aiming to reclaim the title after finishing second to Barcelona last season, while Osasuna, led by Alessio Lisci, targets a top-half finish following a ninth-place standing in 2024-25.

Real Madrid, unbeaten against Osasuna in La Liga since 2011, are favored to win despite injuries to key players like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy, and a suspension for Antonio Rudiger, relying on new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras to bolster the squad.

Osasuna, with a modest transfer window and only one pre-season win, face a tough challenge at the Bernabéu, where Real Madrid's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Brahim Diaz is expected to dominate, though Osasuna's Ante Budimir could exploit counter-attacking opportunities. The match is predicted to be competitive, with Real Madrid likely to secure a victory, potentially 2-0, leveraging their home strength and depth despite a shortened pre-season.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted Starting XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Valverde; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius

Osasuna Predicted XI: Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Oroz, Munoz, Gomez; Budimir

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website starting at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, August 20, with no television broadcast available.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match live on Premier Sports at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, August 19.

USA

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match can be watched live on ESPN+ in the USA, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 19.

Spain

In Spain, the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match will be telecast on Movistar+ and M+ LALIGA TV at 9:00 PM CEST on Tuesday, August 19.

Australia

Australian fans can stream the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match live on beIN Sports at 5:00 AM AEST on Wednesday, August 20.

Bangladesh

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will be telecast on Begin starting at 1:00 AM BST (Bangladesh Standard Time) on Wednesday, August 20.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match will be telecast on Begin app starting at 12:00 AM PKT on Wednesday, August 20.

Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match on TSN+ starting at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 19.