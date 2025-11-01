Why are Man United, Arsenal and other Premier League Players wearing Red Flower on Shirt? Reason Explained

Football Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK and Other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday aiming to strengthen their grip at the top of La Liga when they welcome a struggling Valencia side.

Xabi Alonso's men arrive full of confidence after their crucial 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona, a result that opened up a five-point lead at the summit and continued an impressive start to the campaign that includes just one defeat so far.

This will be Los Blancos' only home fixture in November, adding further motivation to maintain their perfect momentum. Valencia, meanwhile, travel to the capital under pressure after going five league matches without a win and slipping into the relegation zone. Although they defeated Madrid in their last meeting in April, the recent head-to-head record remains balanced, with two wins apiece and one draw across the previous five encounters. With Real firing on all fronts and players like Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo in form - and key figures such as Trent Alexander-Arnold nearing a return - the hosts will look to assert their dominance, while Valencia face a stern test as they fight to revive their season.

Real Madrid vs Valencia - LALIGA 2025-26 Schedule:

What is the date for the Real Madrid vs Valencia match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia clash is scheduled for Sunday, November 2 at 1:30 AM IST in India.

In the United Kingdom, the match will kick off on Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 PM GMT.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Valenciamatch will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA 2025-26 Match:

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in UK?

The UK viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia match through the Disnep+, PremierSports 8 pm GMT.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming in USA

The Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga 2025-26 match will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Fubo TV . Kickoff is scheduled for 4pm ET, November 1.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in India?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA 2025-26 round 11 match will be live streamed on the FANCODE app and website in India from 1:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in Nigeria?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA match will be streaming from 9 pm Nigeria time on Saturday.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in Spain?

The match will be available to stream on Movistar LaLiga, Orange TV, and Movistar, with coverage beginning from 9:00 PM on Saturday.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in Bangladesh?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga - Round 11 fixture will be available on the GRX World app, with coverage starting from 2:00 AM on Sunday.