Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday aiming to strengthen their grip at the top of La Liga when they welcome a struggling Valencia side.
Xabi Alonso's men arrive full of confidence after their crucial 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona, a result that opened up a five-point lead at the summit and continued an impressive start to the campaign that includes just one defeat so far.
This will be Los Blancos' only home fixture in November, adding further motivation to maintain their perfect momentum. Valencia, meanwhile, travel to the capital under pressure after going five league matches without a win and slipping into the relegation zone. Although they defeated Madrid in their last meeting in April, the recent head-to-head record remains balanced, with two wins apiece and one draw across the previous five encounters. With Real firing on all fronts and players like Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo in form - and key figures such as Trent Alexander-Arnold nearing a return - the hosts will look to assert their dominance, while Valencia face a stern test as they fight to revive their season.
The
Real
Madrid
vs
Valencia
clash
is
scheduled
for
Sunday,
November
2
at
1:30
AM
IST
in
India.
In the United Kingdom, the match will kick off on Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 PM GMT.
The Real Madrid vs Valenciamatch will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.
The UK viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia match through the Disnep+, PremierSports 8 pm GMT.
The Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga 2025-26 match will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Fubo TV . Kickoff is scheduled for 4pm ET, November 1.
The Real Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA 2025-26 round 11 match will be live streamed on the FANCODE app and website in India from 1:30 am IST.
The Real Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA match will be streaming from 9 pm Nigeria time on Saturday.
The match will be available to stream on Movistar LaLiga, Orange TV, and Movistar, with coverage beginning from 9:00 PM on Saturday.
The Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga - Round 11 fixture will be available on the GRX World app, with coverage starting from 2:00 AM on Sunday.