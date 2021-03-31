Real Madrid want to sign Manchester City teenage sensation: Can they get him?

Bengaluru, March 31: Manchester City could face the prospect of losing one of their young talents to Real Madrid as according to reports, the Spanish giants are looking to poach teenage sensation, Liam Delap, this summer.
The Los Blancos reportedly have been keeping a close eye on him for quite some time and left impressed with his meteoric rise through City's youth ranks.
Delap's season so far
Delap who is the son of former Stoke City full-back Rory Delap signed for the City academy two years back from Derby County. Since then he has been a revelation in the youth set-up. The ongoing campaign has been his most productive season where he has netted 20 goals in 15 appearances in Premier League 2. He has also been handed his first-team debut this term where he has netted once in three senior appearances. Certainly, his goalscoring form hasn't gone unnoticed, with Zinedine Zidane now keeping a close eye on the progress.
Playing Style
Standing at just over six feet tall, Delap uses his stature and strength to dominate opposition defenders. The youngster is a natural goalscorer and pounces on any chances he gets. However, he is not a usual fox in the box striker and possesses an incredible work-rate. The 18-year-old is not much pacey but makes up for that being an incredibly hard-working attacker. However, he is still inexperienced at the higher level and has a lot to learn before he is ready to feature week in week out.
Transfer Situation
Delap has a contract with City till 2023 and him moving away from the Etihad is highly unlikely as he is held in extremely high regard by the City management. Earlier reports on Delap suggested that Guardiola could be open to letting the striker leave the club in the summer - but only on a loan deal to a club within England to gain more experience. However, with star forward Sergio Aguero set to leave at the end of the season it now remains to be seen if Guardiola can hand him more opportunity next season.