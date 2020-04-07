Real Madrid youth sensation attracting interest from Arsenal: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, April 7: Over the years Arsenal have uncovered a number of Spanish talents as well as youngsters from a number of other countries also.
Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, there is a strong indication that is likely to follow again in the upcoming window. The Gunners are likely to revamp the squad with new and young blood who can be assets for the future and it has linked them with several raw talents.
The latest name which has caught the eye of the North London side is believed to be Real Madrid’s 19-year-old attacker Cesar Gelabert.
The Spanish youngster surely is an unknown name to the general mass however if Zinedine Zidane’s past comments are anything to go by, the Gunners could be unearthing a gem of a player.
However, Arsenal are not the only clubs keeping tabs open for the player as several La Liga side as well Borussia Dortmund too reportedly have shown interest on him.
Hence it now remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. But keeping all this in mind, here's a look at a couple of things about the player:
1) Yet to make his senior appearance
The teenager signed for Real Madrid youth setup from Hercules Alican in 2015. Only last summer he received a promotion to the RM Castilla side. He has made 13 appearances so far this season, scoring one goal.
However, the numbers don't exactly show his influence on the youth side. He has played in different positions over the campaign including attacking midfield, right-wing and left-wing. He has also played in the centre-forward position. His growing influence in the second division also helped him getting a call to train with the senior team. However, he is yet to earn a call up to the senior squad.
2) Impressive during U-17 World Cup and Uefa Youth competition
Gelbart featured for the Spanish team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India about three years ago. He managed two goals and five assists at the World Cup in 2017. He also was a key figure for Real Madrid's Under-19 side at the 2017/18 UEFA Youth League, starting all eight of his side's games at the tournament, scoring and assisting once each.
3) Only has one year remaining in his deal
The youngster's contract at the Bernabeu has just over one year remaining and he has not yet renewed his deal. That has led to clubs showing an interest in the Spanish kid although it is likely that Los Blancos will look to tie him down to a new contract in the near future. The player hence could look for a temporary loan move at first, however, if Zidane and co cannot assure him of an ensured future, he may seek for an exit in Summer also.