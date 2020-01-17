Football
Reece James pens long-term Chelsea extension

By Dominic Farrell
Reece James

London, January 17: Reece James has signed a new contract at Chelsea to remain at Stamford Bridge until 2025, the Premier League club have confirmed.

James has enjoyed a breakthrough season with his boyhood club this term, following a successful 2018-19 on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Frank Lampard's side - scoring on his debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup and in the thrilling 4-4 Champions League draw at home to Ajax.

A fixture at right-back over recent weeks, James' reward for his impressive development is a new five-and-a-half-year deal.

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again," he told the club's official website.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

Read more about: chelsea premier league football
Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
