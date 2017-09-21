Reports: Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka prefers Barcelona or Bayern over top Premier league clubs

Berlin, Sep 21: Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka is reportedly attracting transfer interest from all the top clubs of Europe including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool to name a few.
The Germany international was reportedly been offered a new five-year deal by the Bundesliga side where he could earn an annual salary of €10 million to make him the highest-ever paid the player at the club.
But the midfielder who has only one year left on his contract refused to extend his contract at the club, which mostly indicated that the midfielder will be a free agent in summer.
And some of the reports have emerged that the midfielder is now a target of various clubs for a January signing and Schalke too want to sell the player as they do not want to lose the player free of cost.
According to popular media group of Germany, Sports Bild has claimed that Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all enquired about the midfielder, however, the 22-year-old is also a target of clubs Bayern and Barca and the Germany international allegedly prefers the latter two clubs.
Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel also talked about the midfielder's situation and hinted that in the upcoming January everything will be sorted.
"I'd like to think that by the winter break we will have clarity," he said.
Goretzka has established himself as one of the top players for Schalke since the 2013/14 season and has long been regarded as one of the top young players in the world.
The 22-year-old scored five times for Schalke last year whereas also dazzled everyone with his performances for Germany at Confederations Cup where he became the top scorer of the tournament.
Top players like Joel Matip, Sead Kolasinac, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sane have already left the club in the last two years for a better challenge elsewhere and now if Goretzka also leaves on a free transfer or a little amount, it will be a big punch for the German side, however, the club which will acquire him will see this as a superb piece of business for the future.