Coronavirus in sport: Revisiting the best moments of La Liga

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi was back to his best against Eibar

Bengaluru, April 1: Just like all other football leagues in Europe, the Spanish La Liga too has been postponed until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

All organised football activities in Spain had been postponed for two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus and was initially due to resume on April 3.

But later, La Liga and RFEF (Spanish Soccer Federation) agreed to put off all professional football competitions until the Spanish government considered they could start again without creating any health risk.

In the meantime, with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the best moments of the 2019-20 La Liga season so far.

Oblak's save

Oblak's save

September's Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano was goalless when Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos' whipped cross was headed expertly by Karim Benzema towards the bottom corner of the net.

But Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak sprung into action, somehow getting across to palm the ball to safety. "It was just a basic stop," said Oblak afterwards, but everyone knew it was a lot more than that, and the Slovenian had once again saved his team against their city rivals.

Messi mania

Messi mania

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was supposed to be in a drought when Eibar came to the Camp Nou in late February, having gone a full four La Liga games without a goal.

A superbly taken first half hat-trick put an end to that run, while another strike late in the second half meant a fifth ‘poker' four goal haul of the blaugrana talisman's La Liga career. With a total of 19 goals at this point, Messi is well set for a record top scorer award at season's end.

Vinicius strikes

Vinicius strikes

March's El Clasico clash between top two Real Madrid and Barcelona was hyped as potentially decisive in the 2019-20 La Liga title race.

Hence the wild celebrations at the Bernabeu when Vinicius Junior's cross-shot took a deflection off blaugrana defender Gerard Pique on its way to the net, sending Los Blancos top of the La Liga standings. But yet another unexpected swing just a week later saw Barcelona retake the lead at the top, and the Catalans currently have a two-point advantage with 11 LaLiga games remaining.

Molina magic

Molina magic

Getafe and Valencia have developed a keen rivalry over recent seasons, so the manner of February's comprehensive 3-0 La Liga victory over Los Che was especially sweet for many at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The 37-year-old Jorge Molina's solo second goal, featuring both a nutmeg and pirouette away from three markers, was extra special. The result also lifted Pepe Bordalas' team to third place in the La Liga table, keeping them on course for their highest ever finish.

More BARCELONA News

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
