Coronavirus in sport: Revisiting the best moments of La Liga

Oblak's save
September's Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano was goalless when Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos' whipped cross was headed expertly by Karim Benzema towards the bottom corner of the net.
But Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak sprung into action, somehow getting across to palm the ball to safety. "It was just a basic stop," said Oblak afterwards, but everyone knew it was a lot more than that, and the Slovenian had once again saved his team against their city rivals.
Messi mania
Barcelona star Lionel Messi was supposed to be in a drought when Eibar came to the Camp Nou in late February, having gone a full four La Liga games without a goal.
A superbly taken first half hat-trick put an end to that run, while another strike late in the second half meant a fifth ‘poker' four goal haul of the blaugrana talisman's La Liga career. With a total of 19 goals at this point, Messi is well set for a record top scorer award at season's end.
Vinicius strikes
March's El Clasico clash between top two Real Madrid and Barcelona was hyped as potentially decisive in the 2019-20 La Liga title race.
Hence the wild celebrations at the Bernabeu when Vinicius Junior's cross-shot took a deflection off blaugrana defender Gerard Pique on its way to the net, sending Los Blancos top of the La Liga standings. But yet another unexpected swing just a week later saw Barcelona retake the lead at the top, and the Catalans currently have a two-point advantage with 11 LaLiga games remaining.
Molina magic
Getafe and Valencia have developed a keen rivalry over recent seasons, so the manner of February's comprehensive 3-0 La Liga victory over Los Che was especially sweet for many at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
The 37-year-old Jorge Molina's solo second goal, featuring both a nutmeg and pirouette away from three markers, was extra special. The result also lifted Pepe Bordalas' team to third place in the La Liga table, keeping them on course for their highest ever finish.