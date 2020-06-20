Football
Rhian Brewster makes anti-racism statement as he inspires Swansea win

By Chris Myson

London, June 20: Rhian Brewster again showed solidarity with the anti-racism protests sweeping the world as his match-winning performance inspired Swansea City against Middlesbrough.

The highly rated striker, who is on loan from Liverpool, held up a shirt that read "our colour is not a crime" as he celebrated the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Brewster scored twice inside three minutes midway through the first half as Swansea raced in front on Saturday, with Andre Ayew adding a 34th-minute penalty that completed the scoring.

The Liverpool prospect has scored six goals in 12 Championship appearances since joining Swansea in January as the Welsh side chase a place in the play-offs.

Brewster, 20, previously made a passionate case for equality in social media posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "a level playing field is all we have been crying out for".

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
