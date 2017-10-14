Rival boss Jurgen Klopp made me a better player, says Henrikh Mkhitaryan

London, Oct 14: Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shown his gratitude towards his former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, insisting that the current Liverpool manager changed his football career.
In 2013, Jurgen Klopp signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan for £21.5m after the Armenian international caught the eye of everyone with his stellar performance in Shakhtar Donetsk, helping them to win three back to back Ukrainian Premier League titles in 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13 and also winning the Ukrainian Premier League Top Scorer award and Ukrainian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2012.
Then Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers also tried to persuade the Armenian to bring him to Anfield, however, the Armenia’s all-time top scorer rejected the Merseyside club's proposal and opted to play for the German manager.
Mkhitaryan played two years under Klopp and performed decently in the league, scoring 12 goals with further four assists. However, in the following next three seasons, he established himself as one of the best playmakers in the World and won four trophies in the meantime.
On Saturday, the 28-year-old will be on reverse sides of his former manager as Liverpool will host rival Manchester United in a high voltage fixture, however, while talking about the crunch tie, the Armenian playmaker opened up on how former boss Jurgen Klopp transformed him into a "better player" and suggested that he is thankful to him for that.
The 28-year-old told German magazine 11 Freunde: “I had chosen Dortmund because I liked the way they play there. The players also liked me – and then there was the great coach, Jurgen Klopp. After I had talked to him, the decision had been made for me. I only wanted to go to Dortmund.
“When I came to Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp told me that I had to let go, and that it’s not good to think about football all the time. I started to understand what he meant, and so slowly, this part of me has changed.
“I am thankful to Klopp. He worked on my personality and the psychological part. Klopp showed me the way. He supported me and told me I had to keep my head up because good things were coming. He helped me to become a better player.”
Mkhitaryan has also started this season well and already registered five assists to his name, scoring one and starting in every Premier league matches so far.