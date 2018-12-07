Football

River fans 'deserved' home final, says Armani

By Opta
Franco Armani
As they prepare to face Boca Juniors in Madrid, River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani feels sorry for his team's fans.

Madrid, December 7: River Plate players have accepted the decision to move the Copa Libertadores final to Madrid, but Franco Armani feels his team's fans deserved to see the clash at El Monumental.

The Santiago Bernabeu will host the second leg between rivals River and Boca Juniors, who are locked at 2-2 on aggregate, on Sunday.

An attack on the Boca bus led to the encounter being postponed and moved, but Armani believes River's fans should be seeing the clash at their home in Buenos Aires.

"We would have liked to play as locals in River's stadium with our fans, they deserved it," the goalkeeper said on Thursday.

"But the decision is made, so we will do our best, we will try to bring home the title. We deserve it, and the fans and everybody who supports us deserve it."

River defender Jonatan Maidana insisted his side were focused on the clash, which was initially due to be played on November 24.

"Our fans over there won't be able to enjoy this beautiful match, but it happened and we must follow rules," he said.

"At least the day is approaching, we had to wait for it, we're focused on the final."

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
