Robert Lewandoski asks Bayern to sign a backup striker

Munich, Nov 16: Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski has demanded to his club to sign a backup young player who will take away some of the attacking duties from his shoulders.
The Bavarian club currently does not have any backup option for Lewandoski's replacement in the starting XI and have to settle for attacking midfielder Thomas Muller in his position when he is rested or omitted from the squad.
Thus, the Poland forward has had to start all 11 Bundesliga games for Bayern this season and has been on the pitch for 920 minutes, more than any other Bayern player.
The striker recently was sidelined during the international break, missing all of Poland's friendly and the 29-year-old now suggested that the muscle problem he faced might be associated with his club's lack of a backup striker which has forced him to play almost every matches this season.
He told Sport Bild: "It would definitely be an option to sign a hungry, young striker who wants to learn from an experienced player.
"It would be a relief for me to play 15 or 20 minutes less in a game, then you have more energy for forthcoming games and a higher probability of staying fit and minimising the risk of injury."
However, Lewandoski also stated that it will not be easy to find a top player who will be a backup option in the club but claimed that the German Champions board will decide the ultimate interest.
"Of course, the club hierarchy will decide which striker is worth considering, but clearly we aren't talking about a top international striker," he said.
"Forwards of this calibre want to be on the pitch themselves during the season's decisive games."
Bayern have been looking for a striker since the Summer and had enquired for young German prodigy, Leipzig striker Timo Werner.
However, the move did not materialise. Now according to reports, the Bundesliga champions are looking at Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and 20-year-old Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg as a probable candidate for the upcoming winter transfer window.