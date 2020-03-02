Football
Rohit Sharma's day out in Madrid: The Hitman soaks in the El Clasico atmosphere at the Bernabeu

Bengaluru, March 2: The El Clasico is the most-hyped fixture of La Liga and Sunday's (March 1) match served up another great game of football as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 to regain the top sport from their arch rivals. What made it more special is that the Indian vice-captain was in the stands!

El Clasico: Real Madrid defeat Barcelona to regain La Liga top spot

The Clasico is said to be one of the biggest club football games in the world. Through its journey of nine decades, the Clasico has given the world of football many glorious moments. And Sunday's game had a very special visitor in the stands. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is also La Liga's brand ambassador in India was in Madrid to attend the game.

The Hitman - as Rohit is popularly known - soaked in the game and also visited the popular sites of the city.

Rohit went on a Madrid city tour where he visited Palacio Real also known as the Royal Palace, Chocolatería San Ginés which serves chocolate con churros (hot chocolate and churros) since 1894, and Plaza Mayor which is for tourists to shop, walk around, eat, and enjoy the outdoors.

The Indian cricketer enjoyed his tour of the city and later went on to soak in the electric atmosphere at the Bernabeu along with the other 81,000 spectators.

Rohit Sharma visited the Chocolatería San Ginés during his trip.

The India opener also visited the Plaza Mayor ahead of the El Clasico. Rohit was at his touristy best as he visited the popular sites in the city.

Palacio Real also called as Royal Palace

A visit to the Palacio Real, also known as the Royal Palace, was also on the cards of the Indian batsman.

El Clasico

After a day out in the city, the India opener soaked in the atmosphere at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the El Clasico.

Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
