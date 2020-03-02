Rohit Sharma's day out in Madrid: The Hitman soaks in the El Clasico atmosphere at the Bernabeu

Chocolatería San Ginés
Rohit Sharma visited the Chocolatería San Ginés during his trip.
Plaza Mayor
The India opener also visited the Plaza Mayor ahead of the El Clasico. Rohit was at his touristy best as he visited the popular sites in the city.
Palacio Real also called as Royal Palace
A visit to the Palacio Real, also known as the Royal Palace, was also on the cards of the Indian batsman.
El Clasico
After a day out in the city, the India opener soaked in the atmosphere at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the El Clasico.