Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lukaku greeted by rapturous Inter fans after landing in Milan

By Opta
Romelu Lukaku is poised to join Inter before the Premier League transfer window shuts
Romelu Lukaku is poised to join Inter before the Premier League transfer window shuts

Milan, August 8: Romelu Lukaku sparked pandemonium among Inter fans after arriving in Milan ahead of his protracted move from Manchester United.

Lukaku has been linked with a United exit throughout the off-season and the Belgium striker is poised to join Inter before the Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday (August 8).

After months of negotiations and interest from Serie A champions Juventus, who had hoped to agree a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, Lukaku is reportedly set for a €75.9million (£70m) plus add-ons transfer to Inter.

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed the 26-year-old's imminent switch to Inter via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Ready to take off .... direction Milano !!!@inter ... stiamo arrivando .... @romelulukaku #interfc #romelulukaku

A post shared by Federico Pastorello (@fedepastorello) on Aug 7, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

Pastorello posted a picture to social media with the pair on a plane and the caption read: "Ready to take off …. direction Milan!!! @inter… we are coming."

Lukaku landed at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Thursday morning and he was greeted by rapturous Inter supporters.

Belgium international Lukaku, who has acknowledged a desire to play in Italy, scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old – contracted to United until 2022 – scored 15 goals across all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Lukaku is set to leave United having scored 42 goals in all competitions since joining the Red Devils from Everton in 2017.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue