Lukaku casts doubt over United future: I know what I'll do but won't say

By Opta
Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a reported target for Inter

Brussels, June 12: Romelu Lukaku said he expects a "busy summer" as he cast doubts over his Manchester United future amid growing links to Inter.

Lukaku has emerged as a reported target for Antonio Conte's side after previously revealing it would be a "dream" to play in Serie A at some point in his career.

New Inter head coach Conte is reportedly keen to sign Lukaku, having missed out on the Belgium striker during his time in charge of Chelsea after he opted to join Premier League rivals United for £75million in 2017.

Lukaku was asked about his future following Belgium's 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Scotland on Tuesday and the 26-year-old did little to dismiss rumours of a potential Old Trafford exit.

"I have a contract with Man United," said Lukaku, who scored twice against Scotland. "I'll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision.

"I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I'll do, but won't say it.

"We'll see. If I expect a busy summer? Yes."

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finish sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
