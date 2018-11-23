Romelu Lukaku urges team-mates to deliver amid criticism

Bengaluru, November 23: Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has urged his team-mates to learn to deal with the criticism from Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese is believed to have fallen out with a number of United players like Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly.
Pogba was involved in training ground bust-up with Mourinho in September after being removed of the club vice-captaincy, while captain Antonio Valencia was forced to apologise after liking an Instagram post which called for the Portuguese to be sacked.
Apart from that, Mourinho has made some harsh comments on players like Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial. This led to speculation that there has been a serious rift within the squad. And it was belived at the time that only Mourinho's departure would fix the issues at the club which is 12 points off the leaders Manchester City.
However, the Belgian forward dismissed claims of a rift and backed the manager demanding anybody that has a problem with him should deal with it professionally and answer it on the pitch.
As per Lukaku, Mourinho still commands the respect of the United dressing room and his team-mates should act maturely if criticised by the manager.
'You're a grown-ass man. Deal with it.'
Romelu Lukaku talks to Bleacher Report
"I think he has a good relationship with the players," Lukaku told Bleacher Report.
"I don't really pay attention to what his relationship is with the other players, to be honest. I don't think it's something that should affect me.
"If he has an argument with somebody I mean, deal with it, man. You're a grown-a*** man, deal with it."
United are currently eight in the league table and will be back in action this weekend against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.